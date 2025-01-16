Ten IDF soldiers were moderately and lightly injured in a weapons explosion on a training base in southern Israel, the IDF confirmed.

The IDF reported that "three soldiers were moderately injured along with seven additional soldiers who were lightly injured as a result of an explosion of weapons in a military training base in southern Israel."

"The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified. The incident is under review."

Initial investigations indicate that during training to familiarize the soldiers with enemy weapons, an RPG accidentally launched from inside the classroom, exploding outside.

Following the explosion, the base's medical teams provided initial treatment to the injured, who were evacuated fully conscious to the hospital.

Military police arriving at the scene opened an initial investigation into the matter.