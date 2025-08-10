Tzvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor and a member of the Tikva Forum, sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks during a Sunday evening press conference — his first since Operation Rising Lion in Iran.

"I heard the Prime Minister’s words, and I want to make something very clear to him," Mor said. "The military effort should not be about bringing Hamas to the negotiating table. This is exactly what happened during Operation Gideon’s Chariots. We didn’t get the hostages back, Hamas wasn’t defeated, and 43 soldiers lost their lives. Enough is enough; we can’t afford to waste any more soldiers, not even one."

Mor emphasized that "the only way to bring the hostages home is through relentless military pressure until Hamas surrenders. If Hamas knows that the goal is only to bring them to the negotiating table, they won’t be afraid because they know you want to talk."

"Hamas should be solely focused on its own survival. Mr. Prime Minister, enough is enough. The military effort must continue until Hamas surrenders — end of story," he concluded.