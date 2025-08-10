תיעוד מהתרגיל בחמ"לי הפיקוד דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday morning began a widescale surprise drill led by the IDF Inspector General, to test the readiness and preparedness of the general command center and the main headquarters across all sectors.

The drill, which began at 05:30 a.m., tested several multi-theater real-life scenarios, including the implementation of lessons learned from the October 7th events, with the participation of most of the IDF units, including special forces.

All branches of the IDF participated in the drill — the Air Force, the Navy, and the commands — which operated in coordination and cooperation to address multi-theater scenarios.

The Chief of Staff visited the IDF's Supreme Command post as part of the drill, toured the units, conducted situation assessments, and reviewed the headquarters' operations. Additionally, he held situation assessments with the Air Force and Navy commanders. Meanwhile, IDF Inspector General representatives are operating at different bases and training all forces.

"The drill aims to assess the IDF’s capabilities, the processes of transitioning from routine to emergency, and the functioning of the General Staff and regional headquarters in complex scenarios," stated the IDF."