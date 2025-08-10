This morning (Sunday), the Tel Hashomer induction center witnessed a significant intake of new soldiers to the IDF's Givati Brigade, including several notable recruits, such as Nave Eliyahu, son of Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu.

Minister Eliyahu, embracing his son at the base, expressed his pride: “This is a day of great personal and family pride, but also a national one. With God's help, my son is drafting into the IDF and it is a mitzvah - to do it out of the great spirit of Torah. He studied at the yeshiva in Beit She'an and will now serve in Givati, and may the Holy One, blessed be He, accompany him and all his friends to call upon the name of God. We pray for the peace of all our soldiers and for a quick and just victory in the war. It's time to talk less and do more. The time has come to conquer Gaza immediately."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's son was also drafted today at the induction center. "After four years of studying Torah at the Beit El yeshiva and amidst our struggle for existence, we are excited to accompany Benaya to the IDF induction center this morning. Benaya is enlisting for combat service in the Givati Brigade as part of the national religious yeshiva program, and like many of his peers from the religious Zionist community, he shares in the national burden, combining Torah study and the commandment of military service, to assist Israel in times of need. Our hearts are with the new recruits and with all the soldiers of the IDF and their commanders, praying that the Almighty will guide their path, eliminate our enemies, ensure our salvation and victory, and protect our soldiers from now and forever," said Smotrich.

Rabbi Haggai Lundin, head of the Hesder Yeshiva in Holon and teacher at the Yeshiva in Sderot, was also present as his son David joined the brigade. “Blessed be God, we are enlisting our second son to Givati,” Rabbi Londin said. “May God protect all soldiers who undertake this mission with love and dedication.”

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the draft center alongside Major General Dado Bar Kalifa, head of personnel.

Addressing the new recruits and their families, Katz remarked, “I came to meet the new Givati soldiers and their loved ones—the very best of Israel’s sons. Their determination to serve is inspiring. I am proud of the families supporting them.”

The Defense Minister emphasized his commitment to security: “The policy I lead is to defeat our enemies and secure our borders. I promised the parents that we will do everything possible to protect their children — this is our greatest responsibility.”

credit: אריאל חרמוני, משרד הביטחון

הרב עמיחי אליהו ובנו נווה ערוץ 7

הרב חגי לונדין עם בנו דוד ערוץ 7