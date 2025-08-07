Troops of the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating deep within Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip.

The troops, in coordination with the Yahalom Unit, uncovered an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer long, which was mostly dismantled in central Daraj Tuffah. The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled tunnel shafts and military structures used by the terrorist organizations.

The troops located weapons in the area, including missile launchers, pistols, and ammunition. An additional missile launcher and launch canisters were also found in a cemetery in Daraj Tuffah.

The IDF reported that the troops of the Southern Command continue to operate in the Gaza Strip against the terrorist organizations in order to protect the civilians of Israel.

credit: דובר צה"ל

