Three members of the European Union, Jorge Buxadé, chairman of the Spanish Vox party in the European Parliament, Jorge Martín Prías and Hermann Tertsch, participated in a comprehensive tour of Samaria for the first time in their lives, as guests of the Samaria Regional Council head, Yossi Dagan.

The tour began at the "Country's Balcony" in Peduel, where the Union members observed, together with Dagan, "the narrow waist of the State of Israel" which overlooks Tel Aviv, the cities of the Dan region, and Ben Gurion Airport, and received an overview of the security and strategic importance of Jewish communities in Samaria for Israel.

Dagan explained to his guests that there are only 70 kilometers (44 miles) between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, with the Samarian mountains dominating an area of 55 kilometers, leaving a controlled area of only 15 kilometers – leading to the "Country's Balcony" in Peduel.

They continued their visit to the Barkan industrial zone and Kiryat Netafim, where they met with the family of Sergeant Adi Baruch, who was killed by a rocket strike while on her way to reserve duty in Sderot during the first week of the Swords of Iron war.

They concluded their tour with a visit to Tura and the local winery in the village, where they tasted Samarian wines and learned about the thriving wine industry and the developing Jewish communities in the area.

During the visit, Dagan discussed the pressures exerted by the European Union against Jewish communities in Samaria and the European support for initiatives to establish a Palestinian state. He requested their assistance in putting a stop to these pressures and in presenting the true reality of Judea and Samaria to the European Parliament.

European Parliament member Herman Tertsch stated: "Samaria is vital. Everyone has to know and has to understand this. Samaria is a key area for the safety of Israel. Israel is a bastion of Western civilization, and we must defend it together because we must defend Western civilization wherever it confronts its enemies. It is here and in Europe the same. The same applies in Spain as in every city today, as we have seen with the outbreak of antisemitism in recent years. We have also seen it in Europe. We are confronted in Europe with the same enemies in the whole West. We have to react to these enemies together."



European Parliament member Jorge Martín Prías added: "It is very important to support our ally Israel. We serve a common cause. We are here to support you."



Jorge Buxadé, Chairman of the VOX group in the European Parliament, said: "We are talking about lives, we are talking about families, we are talking about communities. We are defending this identity in these territories. And it is clear that it is the same in Spain, the same in Europe. This fight is also our fight."

Samaria Council head responded to the members of parliament: "We are very excited to host you here in Samaria, the heartland of Israel, before October 7th and after October 7th. Especially after October 7th, we must fight together. We have the same values, we have the same enemies, and the enemies also connect us. Now it is clear that it is the same war in Israel, the same war in Europe, and the US, and I must promise you that we are stronger.”



“Jewish existence in Samaria is historical justice and it is the security shield of the State of Israel. However, I assure you that we are stronger. After this war, after these terrorist attacks, after this delegitimization campaign, after Biden and Harris. We are stronger because justice is with us. Together we will win. One hundred percent," he added.

The Foreign Relations Department of the Samaria Regional Council has been active in recent years in advocacy efforts worldwide. The Unit, led by the council head, has established coalitions in the European Parliament, as well as in the Capitol in Washington - in the Senate and Congress, on behalf of Judea and Samaria.



About a year ago, the Unit established a lobby for Judea and Samaria in the European Parliament, and days before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and the head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, established a lobby for Judea and Samaria, with the participation of 20 members of Congress, for the first time in the Capitol.