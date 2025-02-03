Arutz Sheva - Israel National News is accompanying Prime Minister Netanyahu's entourage as part of his visit to Washington. Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon explained the many different significance levels of the visit.

"The fact that President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to be the first leader to visit the White House speaks for itself. It shows the strength of the bond between Israel and the United States and we appreciate that."

Danon laid out the many items Netanyahu intends to negotiate. "Iran that will be number one. We have to speak about Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and of course the hostages and Hamas."

The Oval Office is not the only change he expects. "At the UN, we are waiting for the arrival of Ambassador Elise Stefanik. We will start to play offense at the UN - we will start to speak about our rights our values and not only to push back against our enemies. We should not abandon the UN - we should be in the room and fight for our values."

Danon dismissed concerns that Trump will try to pressure Israel into concessions. "President Trump comes with a lot of energy, but I don't think he will force us to do something that is against our interest—we have a common interest."

He addressed one of Trump's main agendas in the Middle East, bringing Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords. "I think the Saudis should join the Abraham Accords. Today people in the Middle East realize that you can be the bad guys, or you can be those who want to see stability, the moderate Arab countries."