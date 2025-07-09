Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s decision Wednesday to impose sanctions on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

“We commend Secretary Rubio for his decisive action against Francesca Albanese. Her relentless and biased campaign against Israel and the United States has long crossed the line from human rights advocacy into political warfare," Danon stated.

"Albanese has consistently undermined the credibility of the UN Human Rights Council by promoting false narratives and pushing for illegitimate legal actions that ignore the realities on the ground.

"Israel stands firmly with the United States in rejecting these one-sided attacks. We will not remain silent while those tasked with impartiality instead weaponize their platforms against democracies defending themselves,” Danon said.