The Prime Minister will arrive in Washington in a few hours to begin his visit to the United States. While the highlight is supposed to be the meeting with President Donald Trump, the meeting with Steve Witkoff, the president's envoy who returned from a visit to Israel, is considered a key milestone in advancing negotiations for the release of hostages.

The Prime Minister's Office announced earlier this week that Witkoff and Netanyahu agreed "that negotiations on the second phase of the hostage deal will begin in their meeting in Washington on Monday - the 16th day of the agreement, where Israeli positions will be discussed."

Later in the week, Witkoff will talk with the Prime Minister of Qatar and senior Egyptian representatives. Subsequently, he will discuss steps to advance the negotiations, including dates for delegations to further negotiations.

During tomorrow's meeting, the parties are expected to discuss the extension of phase one of the deal or progress toward the second phase. The 50th day of the deal is considered challenging because Israel is supposed to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu will meet Trump to discuss the means by which the negotiations are being handled. Trump's envoy, Witkoff, has expressed a desire and intent to be a significant part of the process. Families of hostages report Witkoff regularly contacts them.

It is expected that there will be significant discussion of the broader political implications in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

The "day after" issue is expected to come up for discussion. Netanyahu is expected to negotiate regarding the resolution Israel aspires to reach without abandoning the goal of removing Hamas' ability to control Gaza alongside the objective of releasing all hostages. Despite Hamas's attempts to project images of control, Israel believes that the terrorist organization will not succeed in rehabilitating and controlling Gaza.