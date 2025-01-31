Senior Hamas official Taher Nounou stated on Thursday that the terrorist organization will continue governing the Gaza Strip until a viable Palestinian Arab alternative is established.

In an interview with The Associated Press in Cairo, Nounou said the 12-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas signified that “practically, we can say that the war is over.” At the same time, he noted that a final resolution depends on securing an agreement for the truce’s second phase.

When asked whether Hamas considers itself victorious in the war, Nounou responded, “The Palestinian people were not defeated … The enemy did not achieve its goals,” referring to Israel’s failure to dismantle Hamas or forcibly retrieve hostages held by the group.

Hamas has been engaged in discussions with the Palestinian Authority regarding a potential governance structure for Gaza. Nounou indicated that Hamas had accepted an Egyptian proposal to transfer control to a “community support committee” composed of independent technocrats. Another option, he said, was the formation of a national consensus government that would oversee both Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria as well as the Gaza Strip.

However, he claimed that Fatah, the dominant faction within the PA which has been at odds with Hamas for years, had rejected both proposals.

“Until one of the two options is adopted, there will be no vacuum. The current (Hamas-led) administration will bear its responsibility towards our people. And this is what is happening right now,” he told AP.

Nounou also reiterated Hamas’ commitment to ensuring the success of the second phase of the ceasefire with Israel but cautioned that hostilities could resume if Israel decides to break off negotiations.

The deal stipulates that talks between Israel and Hamas regarding the next phase of the ceasefire are expected to begin by Monday.

“We’re determined — along with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators — to make this stage a success,” Nounou told AP.