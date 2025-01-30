The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed new footage on Thursday evening from the assassination of Marwan Issa, deputy commander of Hamas' military wing and number three in the terror organization.



The release of the footage comes shortly after the spokesman for Hamas' military wing, Abu Obeida, officially confirmed his assassination.



Abu Obeida also announced the death of several senior Hamas leaders, such as Mohammed Deif Razi Abu Tama'a, Raad Thabet, and Rafa Salama.



It is believed that Issa was killed almost a year ago in an airstrike in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, while he was in one of Hamas's hiding tunnels.