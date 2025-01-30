The Israeli Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, responded today (Thursday) to the release of the Israeli and Thai nationals.

"Today, three of our hostages – Gadi Mozes, Arbel Yehud and Agam Berger – were released from Hamas captivity. Today, five Thai nationals were also released from Hamas captivity," Gen. Hirsch said. "We are welcoming them with a big hug, and deeply regret the long time that passed until their release; we also regret the loss that the families and communities experienced, the torment that that they endured in captivity, as well as what their families endured during this time. These are moments of joy but also concern and anticipation – because the mission is to return them all."

"I appeal to our hostages, and I tell you: We are working to release you. We will neither rest nor be silent until you are home," he said.

He stated, "This operation – 'Wings of Freedom' – is an entire deployment to receive the hostages who are returning to the country, and it is being carried out by all elements in the State of Israel. The details of the operation were personally approved by the Prime Minister."

"The hostages were received by IDF forces and the security establishment. They were transferred to hospitals for treatment by the healthcare system, and to the care of the Prime Minister's Office Authority for the Hostages, the Missing and those Returning to Israel," he added.

"Receiving the hostages and assisting the families has been provided for in extensive Knesset legislation that was led by the Knesset Speaker, the various committees and MKs," he said. "Hostages and their family members receive a comprehensive rehabilitation and readjustment package that includes assistance to returning hostages (those who have been redeemed from captivity) throughout their lives."

He added, "At the same time, the release of the terrorists is being carried out by the Prison Service, the ISA and the Israel Police, pursuant to the agreement and Government directives."

"Until today, ten foreign nationals – living and deceased – were in Hamas and Islamic Jihad captivity. Five Thai nationals were released today: Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak," he noted.

"At this very time, we are in the midst of assessments for the continuation of the negotiations, ahead of their second stage. The Prime Minister's visit with US President Trump and his meetings with the American administration will be held parallel to the start of the negotiations on the second stage of the deal. This is of crucial importance, he stated.

Gen. Hirsch continued, "The return of the hostages, it is important to say today, is happening – first and foremost – due to the sacrifice of the soldiers of the IDF, and the personnel of the ISA, the Mossad, the security forces, and the emergency and rescue services."

"Today, all of our hearts, our appreciation and our gratitude are with the bereaved families, with our wounded in both body and spirit, and with our fighting men and women on all fronts," he said.

"Operation Wings of Freedom, the release of the hostages, is the product of extensive national activity led by the Prime Minister. This is activity by the IDF and the security forces, the entire network that is dealing with the captives and the missing, and of many Government ministries, beginning with the negotiations, through the preparations to receive the hostages and continuous assistance for their families. Today is an emotional day. These days are emotional days. However, we are focused on a continuous effort for the return home of all of them," he concluded.