A UN official was asked on Wednesday whether the UN intends to comply with two Israeli laws banning the work of the UN’s “Palestinian refugee” agency UNRWA, which are set to take effect on Thursday.

“Let’s see what happens when the sun rises over Jerusalem tomorrow,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as quoted by JNS.

Dujarric stated that the UN has “taken measures to ensure” the safety of UNRWA staff affected by the new laws, as well as to secure the agency’s premises and records.

When asked if Israel had provided assurances regarding the protection of UNRWA staff, he responded, “I would not say that we’ve gotten any assurances.”

Echoing remarks made by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Dujarric emphasized that the agency “will continue to deliver on its mandate until it physically cannot.”

The Knesset approved the two laws banning UNRWA in October. A week after the Knesset passed the legislation, then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz officially announced the cancellation of the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA which formed the legal basis for relations between the State of Israel and UNRWA.

Under the new legislation taking effect, UNRWA will be barred from operating in Jerusalem, and Israeli officials will be prohibited from engaging with the agency.

Dujarric’s comments came a day after Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, officially informed the members of the UN Security Council today that UNRWA has 48 hours to end all operations in Jerusalem and leave Israel's capital.

Israel revealed a year ago that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7 Hamas attacks.

It then presented a dossier showing that the UNRWA workers who participated in the Hamas massacre kidnapped a woman, handed out ammunition and actively took part in the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, where 97 people were murdered.

Following the Israeli revelations, Guterres announced the creation of a review group, headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, to look into the Israeli allegations.