Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon officially informed the members of the UN Security Council today (Tuesday) that UNRWA has 48 hours to end all operations in Jerusalem and leave Israel's capital.

“Within 48 hours, the State of Israel will cease its cooperation with UNRWA. UNRWA must cease its activities and evacuate all its facilities in Jerusalem," he said.

Ambassador Danon elaborated, "The legislation prohibits UNRWA from operating within the sovereign territory of the State of Israel and prohibits any contact between Israeli authorities and UNRWA. In addition, the organization is prohibited from maintaining any representative office, service or activity in our territories. Israel will terminate any cooperation, communication or contact with UNRWA or anyone acting on its behalf."

The UN Security Council convened today to discuss UNRWA in preparation for the Israeli legislation coming into effect on January 30.

The Ambassador added, "This decision comes after years of good-faith efforts to compel you to act against Hamas' infiltration of UNRWA. The decision also reflects a grim reality: that UNRWA has failed morally and professionally and harmed people who were supposed to receive necessary support."

Ambassador Danon's announcement follows the law which was passed by the Knesset in October banning UNRWA’s operation on Israeli land, and which takes effect on January 30.

A week after the Knesset passed the legislation, then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz officially announced the cancellation of the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA which formed the legal basis for relations between the State of Israel and UNRWA.