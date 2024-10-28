The Knesset approved this evening (Monday) with a historic majority of 92 out of 120 MKs, the bill to ban UNRWA activities in the territories of Israel.

MK Boaz Bismuth, one of the initiators of the bill, stated, "UNRWA terrorists, your story here ends - enemies have no right to exist in the State of Israel."

Shai Rosengarten, chairman of the Im Tirtzu organization, said, "A historic moment for the State of Israel, a very important moment for the Knesset. Since the establishment of the State of Israel, UNRWA has acted as a hotbed of incitement to terrorism instead of caring for the Arabs in Israel and in Gaza. Now the Knesset is finally correcting the distortion. Kudos to Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana and coalition chairman MK Ofir Katz for their determination, kudos to the Knesset members who initiated Bismuth, Iluz and Malinovski, kudos to the chairman And also Yuli Edelstein for the hard work in the committee. After a year's struggle, justice has finally been done, the people of Israel live!"