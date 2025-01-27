A woman of about 40 and a one-year-old infant were killed early Monday afternoon in a traffic accident involving a truck and two cars.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated: "At 12:09 p.m., the MDA hotline received a report regarding a traffic accident between two vehicles and a truck on Route 75near the Ha'amakim Interchange."

"MDA EMTs and paramedics reported a woman of about 40 and an infant aged about one year without signs of life, and were forced to declare their deaths at the scene. In addition, MDA EMTs and paramedics are providing medical aid at the scene to five victims, including two who are in serious condition (a man of about 45 and an infant aged about two), and three additional people who were lightly to moderately injured. More to follow."

United Hatzalah EMTs who were at the scene said, "This was a very difficult scene - an accident involving four vehicles and a truck. A woman of about 40 and an infant of about one year were killed and their deaths declared at the scene due to the nature of the severe injuries they suffered from. In addition, we provided medical aid to six additional victims, whose conditions at this stage are serious, moderate, and light."