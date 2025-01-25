As a hostage deal in Gaza is being implemented and a ceasefire appears to hold in Lebanon, the major wars in Israel seem to be lowering in intensity. There is a danger that this new reality will lull people into a false sense of complacency giving a perception that the proverbial fire has been controlled.

While the physical battles may be slowing, the war for the hearts and minds of the global community is far from over. The need for grassroots community organizing among individuals and organizations is what is needed at this time. The idea of combining one voice into thousands of voices to fill the vacuum. The narrative is being fought over both on social media and in the physical world and both must be addressed.

What the global Jewish community does in the next decade will be pivotal. Over the past 15 months, a dedicated cohort of individuals has been working to address this gap, developing strategies to combat antisemitism and promote pro-Semitism. Central to these efforts is the need for better coordination within the community, leveraging technology to organize large-scale, impactful actions. The good news is there has been an ongoing effort to address these issues that is just now taking off. A leading for profit technology company has taken the helm to create a millions dollar technology (App) to affect the discourse on social media and beyond.

History shows that every machine—be it military, social, or political—takes time to gear up and even longer to gear down. To unwind these efforts prematurely, lulled into a false sense of security, would be a catastrophic mistake. Mechanisms must be established now to ensure communities are ready for the next challenge, whatever it may be.

Let us recall in aftermath of the October 2023 attacks, the Jewish community worldwide—particularly in the United States—was woefully unprepared. Protests, demonstrations, and social media campaigns against Israel erupted almost immediately, revealing the organizational readiness of those hateful of the Jewish state. Meanwhile, the Jewish community struggled to respond cohesively or effectively. The Jewish community was disjointed and certainly not organized in a way that produced affective actions and reactions.

Community organizing is not a new concept and its principles have been employed and deployed for generations. However, the idea of organizing people onto a specific technological platform for coordinated action represents a completely new way of organizing for action.



The One emerging non for profit Technology Company that is pioneering this response is called Emissary. Its mission is to create a network comprised of millions of individuals working together in coordinated ways on social media and beyond. Imagine a system where masses—of “emissary’s’” (participants) can receive “missions” (suggestions) to respond to specific incidents of antisemitism or amplify positive messages about the Jewish community.

For example, consider the anti-Semitic incident where swastikas were sprayed on a business at the “Golden Horse Shoe” in Scarsdale, New York, a few months ago. If this network had been operational, it could have mobilized thousands of Westchester residents to respond in a unified manner—bringing attention to the incident, organizing community support, and countering hate with positive action. Simultaneously, an online campaign could have been launched to amplify awareness by hundreds of thousands across the country. This could have brought national attention to the event. This type of action could be repeated again and again, ensuring the broader public understood the gravity of the incident.

Another example: if an influencer posts anti-Semitic content, the platform could direct thousands of users to engage directly with that influencer, highlighting his/her discriminatory behavior. Realizing widespread backlash, the influencer might rethink their future posts, recognizing the harm to their brand and reputation. It is a function of people + Time + Money. The more of the aforementioned that we have the more impact we can create!

The great 20th century community organized Saul Olinsky said “The organizer’s job is to help people recognize their own power and the potential they have to make change, not necessarily to focus on the issue at hand.”

This quote captures the idea that the act of organizing—is more important than the particular issue being addressed. By organizing around any issue, people can develop the skills, confidence, and networks necessary to tackle future challenges.

As Israel hopefully concludes its physical battles, the responsibility continues for those who want to defend the Jewish community. Now is not the time for complacency.

The sacrifices made by Israelis to secure the safety and future of Jews worldwide must be understood to be linked to advocacy and action in the diaspora.

The flame of effort must not be dimmed but intensified in preparation for the next event which will surely occur.

Our enemies continue the work when there is “quit” and so must we. The Jewish community was caught off guard once and cannot ever let itself be caught off guard again. The time is now to lay the groundwork for the type of action described above. The time is now to have people download onto one network. By doing this we provide the opportunity to act in the future.

Daniel Rosenis the former leader of the TorchPAC pro-Israel group at New York University whose activism against campus antisemitism was reported on in the New York Post, the New York Sun, and multiple Jewish newspapers as well as the Village Voice. He worked for the Jewish Agency and now serves as co-CEO of a local family business.