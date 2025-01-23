Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke last night (Wednesday) with the parents of the three women, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, who were released from Hamas captivity on Sunday.

The parents of the freed hostages, Simona and Roni Steinbrecher, Amanda Damari, Eitan Gonen and Meirav Leshem Gonen - thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for the courage he showed when he approved the agreement for the release of the hostages and for acting in the spirit of Israel's commitment to return all of its captives.

The parents described to the Prime Minister what the women endured in captivity, including the constant danger to their lives and the inhumane conditions. They told him that they are undergoing a process of rehabilitation and healing, and that they see that they possess the deep resilience of the daughters of the Jewish people.

They also said that the freed hostages are constantly asking that the efforts not stop until all of the remaining hostages are returned, which is what will give them and the people of Israel strength and healing.

The families also expressed special thanks to the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, for her assistance in returning the hostages.

The Prime Minister told the families that he is happy about the return of their daughters and that he is committed to bringing all the hostages home. He also noted that his wife Sara is deeply involved and works hard for the sake of the hostages, and that the issue is very important to her.

In addition, the Prime Minister informed the families that he had earlier spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, directly, about the issue of the hostages.

“We didn’t give up and we won’t give up on the others," he told them.