Bassem Naim, a member of the Hamas terror group's leadership, on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "caved" to the terror group's demands for a ceasefire deal.

According to Naim, "Netanyahu caved to the opposition's (Hamas - ed.) conditions after its outstandingly strong standing in the Gaza Strip."

He added that the rounds of negotiations with Israel to reach the ceasefire were difficult, but Hamas invested in achieving its conditions at each round.

"The occupation's army's failure in the arena was one of the factors in Netanyahu's surrender in the ceasefire agreement," Naim added. "Netanyahu did not succeed in convincing his army to achieve his goals in the war against Gaza."

"The pressure on Netanyahu within Zionist society, because of his failure, was one of the factors in his surrendering to the opposition's conditions in the agreement."