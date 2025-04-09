Avichay Adraee, the IDF's spokesman in Arabic, revealed that Hezbollah has been trying in recent months to rebuild an underground weapons production site in the Dahiah area in southern Beirut.

The site is located near a school and under residential buildings and was attacked in November 2024.

According to Adraee, intelligence about the attempts to rebuild the facility was received in early January 2025 as part of the ceasefire agreement. As a result, a surprise inspection was carried out at the site, but aerial photographs revealed that Hezbollah knew in advance about the inspection date – and evacuated the engineering tools from the site ahead of time.

It was also reported that after the inspection was completed, the tools were returned to the site, and the renewal of work continued. According to the IDF, this is a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.

"The IDF is committed to continuing to implement the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and will continue to work to remove any threat to the State of Israel and prevent any attempt by the terrorist organization Hezbollah to establish itself," the IDF spokesman stated.