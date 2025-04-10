Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday reiterated that his country has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons and extended an unexpected invitation to American investors—remarks made just days before renewed diplomatic engagement with the United States, The Associated Press reports.

“We are not after a nuclear bomb,” Pezeshkian said in a speech delivered in Tehran. “You (in the West) have verified it 100 times. Do it 1,000 times again.”

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei does not object to US economic participation in Iran. “His excellency has no opposition to investment by American investors in Iran,” he stated. “American investors: Come and invest.”

This tone contrasts sharply with Iran’s stance following the 2015 nuclear accord, when the country pursued deals such as the purchase of American aircraft but maintained tight restrictions on US corporate presence.

Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only and that it is not interested in a bomb, but has expanded its nuclear activities in recent years, following US President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term in office.

In its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran recently informed the IAEA of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

Pezeshkian’s comments come ahead of scheduled indirect talks in Oman between Iran and the US this coming Saturday.

Despite the US President’s claims that the talks would be direct, Iranian officials said the encounter would involve indirect engagement rather than face-to-face talks.