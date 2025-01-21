Travis Keith Garland, 31, a member of the neo-Nazi group Goyim Defense League, was arrested after attempting to enter a Nashville Jewish Community Center (JCC) disguised in a poorly designed Orthodox rabbi costume. According to police, Garland livestreamed the incident, where he tried to meet with religious leaders and later attempted to breach security before being removed by a guard. A subsequent investigation revealed Garland's antisemitic intent, which he boasted about on his Telegram channel.

Prosecutors stated that Garland’s posts included hateful language and descriptions of his harassment at the JCC, referring to it as a “Jew building.” He also used a racial slur to insult the security guard who confronted him and mocked Holocaust victims during a livestream earlier in the month at the Nashville Holocaust Memorial. Garland’s actions included denying the Holocaust and promising further harassment, reported the New York Post.

Garland has been charged with criminal trespassing and assault, with bail set at $250,000. He has a prior criminal record, including a 2012 aggravated assault conviction and a guilty plea in 2015 for a fatal hit-and-run incident involving an elderly man in a wheelchair.

The Goyim Defense League, to which Garland belongs, has seen increased scrutiny, with Garland being the third member arrested in the past six months. In September, another member, David Aaron Bloyed, was charged with making online threats against Glenn Funk, the Nashville District Attorney General handling Garland’s case. Authorities continue to monitor the group's activities as part of broader efforts to combat hate crimes and domestic extremism.