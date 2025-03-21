A United Nations staffer currently hospitalized in Israel was found to have two prominent neo-Nazi tattoos, a source familiar with the matter told JNS.

The employee, who works with the United Nations Mine Action Service, was injured by a booby trap in Gaza. Initially, the employee was treated in a Gaza hospital; he was later transferred to Israel for further treatment.

The UN has blamed Israel for his injury, though the IDF was not operating in the area under question at the time.

On one arm, the UN staffer bears a tattoo in German, reading, "My honor is loyalty." The sentence is the motto of the Waffen SS, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

According to JNS, on the other arm, the UN staffer bears a large tattoo featuring the face of a SS soldier or officer, wearing a Nazi hat, a collar with other Nazi symbols, and sunglasses.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, told JNS, "I’m aware of the tweet showing the tattoos. Don’t know anything further, including which person is involved."