The staff at the Pediatric ICU at Wolfson Medical Center excitingly removed the poster calling for the release of Romi Gonen - 471 days after she was abducted to the Gaza Strip.

"You are finally home and there is no one happier than us, welcome," pediatric ICU nurse Tamar Zemler who personally knows Romi's sister.

Gonen was released on Sunday together with Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher from Hamas captivity. The three were handed over to IDF forces who took them to the Re'im military base where they reunited with their mothers. From there they were airlifted with their mothers to Tel Hashomer Hospital to receive medical care and meet with their families.

Emily Damari's family revealed that she had lost two fingers when she was abducted on October 7th, 2023, as a result of Hamas gunfire.