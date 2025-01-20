MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit) on Monday morning clarified that he is not holding negotiations to leave his party following Otzma Yehudit's resignation from the government and the coalition.

"During the past few days, I received a number of unofficial requests to continue my activities in the framework of other parties. I did not join politics for embraces, support, or jobs, and I am not seeking my political future in other parties, like other MKs who fell into that trap," Foghel stressed.

"I joined Otzma Yehudit so that I would be able to ensure that the State of Israel takes the ideological path that I believe is the best for our security, civil, and social future, and so that I could have an influence. The decision to leave our jobs in the government and in the Knesset was not a simple one, and we know that it will be hard for others to understand us.

"But as we said, we cannot continue to function when our influence on the government's path in critical decisions is not examined in-depth and is not accepted."

Concluding his statements, Foghel said, "At this time, I would like to offer support and praise to the IDF and the ISA for the return of the body of IDF soldier Oron Shaul, of blessed memory, may G-d avenge his blood. I pray, together with the entire nation of Israel, that after the return of Romi, Emily, and Doron, the other hostages and missing will quickly return home, and with G-d's help we will go out, with renewed strength, to war - and win it without needing to pay the heavy prices which the Israeli government has promised to pay."