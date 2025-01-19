On his final full day as President, President Joe Biden delivered remarks in which he discussed the return of the first Israeli hostages as part of the hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Biden announced that "Three Israeli women have been released after more than 470 days. This is a long process. Hundreds of trucks are currently entering Gaza to provide relief to Gazans who have suffered so much pain and suffering. Now the guns have gone silent."

"This is one of the toughest negotiations I have been part of. We have reached this point today thanks to the US. I listened to all voices, but realized that the course we were on would not have led to the wanted outcome," says Biden.

"Hamas has been badly weakened by Israel. We provided ongoing support to Israel against Hamas.

"Iran," he continued "is in its weakest position in decades. In Lebanon, there is an opportunity for a free population, also in Saudi Arabia."

Biden added a "special thanks to my team, who spoke as one voice in the final days."

"As we reflect on the success today, we must always remember the victims," he concluded.