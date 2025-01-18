IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Saturday night responded to the impending ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with Hamas, during the first stage of which 33 living or dead hostages are expected to be released.

Speaking at the Gaza border, Halevi stressed to the soldiers that, "The IDF’s activity has created the conditions necessary to achieve the critical objective we face today - returning the hostages to their homeland and their families."

"Alongside the excitement and anticipation, we in the IDF are committed to all the hostages and their families – soldiers and civilians alike. We will not stop or rest until they all return," he added.

"I have just returned from a visit with IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, including commanders and soldiers, who, after long months of fighting, have begun operational preparations for implementing the agreement to return the hostages. For more than a year and three months, the IDF has been fighting Hamas and has important achievements – we have defeated Hamas' military wing, and eliminated the organization’s chain of command and its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

"The work doesn’t end here. We still have a lot more to do. We will do this with great strength and determination. The IDF’s powerful fighting has created the conditions necessary to achieve the critical objective before us today: returning the hostages to their homeland and their families.

"The fighting comes at a heavy cost. We have lost some of our finest sons and daughters, who gave their lives for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. We remember them at all times, their righteousness, and we accompany the bereaved families.

"In Beit Hanoun, we killed numerous terrorists in the past month. We have also suffered many casualties recently, but we know why we are fighting. This is what I heard just moments ago from commanders and soldiers here in Beit Hanoun. IDF troops are operating first and foremost to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.

"At this time, alongside the excitement and anticipation, we in the IDF are committed to all the hostages and their families – soldiers and civilians alike. We will not stop or rest until they all return. The activities of the IDF and the ISA have been decisive in creating the conditions for the agreement that was reached.

"In the coming days, the IDF will prepare for a reinforced defensive posture along the Gaza Strip border, a plan that was pre-planned and incorporates defensive as well as offensive components.

"In the promise between the IDF and Israeli society, which we failed to uphold on October 7th, we are determined to stand firm and ensure that such a difficult, cruel, and horrific event will never happen again.

"Our fighting has already created a new situation on the ground. Hamas has been severely weakened, and we will not allow it to recover, or allow it to be in control. The level of security today is significantly better than it was on October 7th and also prior.

"Despite the initial failure, the IDF in this war planned, implemented, and achieved many accomplishments. The Middle East is undergoing changes, our map of threats has completely changed, new opportunities have opened, and we are preparing for new challenges. Throughout this journey, we have been determined to achieve the objectives of the war – and we will continue to be.

"My thoughts today are with the families of the hostages whose return dates have not yet been set and with the families awaiting the return of their loved ones soon. The IDF stands with you."