IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has expedited his return from an official visit to the United States due to progress in the agreement for the return of the hostages and the expected return of the deceased hostages tomorrow (Thursday).

During his official visit, Halevi held a series of meetings with senior officials in the United States Armed Forces.

Last night (Tuesday), the Chief of the General Staff met at the Pentagon with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces, General Charles Q. Brown, along with staff officers. During the meeting, they discussed current strategic and operational issues.

Today (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff will meet with the Commander of CENTCOM, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, for a joint situational assessment focusing on challenges in the Middle East, with a focus on Lebanon and Iran, as well as on ways to strengthen cooperation between the militaries.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff was awarded the Legion of Merit in recognition of the cooperation between the militaries during his tenure.

The Chief of the General Staff thanked his counterparts in the U.S. military for their strategic and operational cooperation during the war, which contributed to the security of the State of Israel.

Additionally, the Chief of the General Staff met with and briefed members of the Jewish community in Washington DC on the “Swords of Iron” War and delivered a lecture to officers from the United States and around the world at the National Defense University (NDU) on the IDF’s operations during the war, command challenges, and lessons learned.