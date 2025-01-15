The troops of the 210th Division are continuing their mission of frontline defense in Syria to ensure the safety and security of Israeli residents, particularly the residents of the Golan Heights, the IDF said Wednesday.

As part of this mission, in cooperation with the Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit under the Technological and Logistics Directorate, the forces have located and confiscated over 3,300 enemy assets, including: Syrian Armed Forces tanks, weapons, anti-tank missiles and RPGs, shells, mortars and mortar shells, observation equipment, and additional weapons.

To date, over 170,000 enemy means have been confiscated by IDF forces and the Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit from all combat regions — the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria.

Earlier this month, the IDF reported that troops of the 810th Brigade completed a brigade-level operation in the Syrian Hermon area.

As part of this operation, the troops conducted operational raids on key terrain points to strengthen the defense of Israel's citizens, especially the residents of the Golan Heights.

During targeted raids, the soldiers searched military structures and key terrain points in the area, where they located, confiscated, and destroyed stockpiles of weapons and intelligence assets, including mines, explosives, anti-tank missiles, rockets, and launchers.

credit: דובר צה"ל

