Post-Assad Syria, under the rule of the Islamist Ahmed al-Sharaa, may soon become another serious front of confrontation for Israel in the north.

A video first published on Telegram shows a large-scale demonstration in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria in which chants supporting armed struggle against Israel could be heard.

The protest leader can be heard chanting, "We all kill ourselves for the sake of Allah," and the crowd is heard repeating him several times. Other chants that could be heard were: "Oh Palestine, we will not forget you," "The entire Syrian nation is with you [Palestine]," "Wake up the revolution [against Israel]," and "We will die, and Gaza will remain."

A few days ago, another video was published showing armed Islamist militants reading a message with a clear military threat against Israel.

The militants promised the "Jews" that if the "massacre" of Gaza residents would not end, there would be an attack on Israel similar to the one on October 7th, 2023."

To prove how serious they were, the militants stated: "Our met wish for death like you wish for life."