In recent weeks, the troops of the 810th Brigade completed a brigade-level operation in the Syrian Hermon area.

As part of this operation, the troops conducted operational raids on key terrain points to strengthen the defense of Israel's citizens, especially the residents of the Golan Heights.

During targeted raids, the soldiers searched military structures and key terrain points in the area, where they located, confiscated, and destroyed stockpiles of weapons and intelligence assets.

These included mines, explosives, anti-tank missiles, rockets, and launchers.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל