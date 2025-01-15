The Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, arrived in Israel (Monday as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, the IDF reported Wednesday morning.

The commanders held a strategic meeting that focused on the regional situational assessment and examined courses of action to address threats and developments in the Middle East.

The two discussed a variety of possible scenarios on both near and distant fronts, emphasizing the strengthening of operational cooperation and enhancing readiness for any scenario.

"The visit conveys a clear and unequivocal message about the importance and significance of the strong strategic relationship between the IDF and the US military," the IDF stressed.

On Sunday, Kurilla visited the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman which is operating in the Red Sea as part of ongoing operations against the Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

The carrier has been operating without interruption since it entered the CENTCOM area of responsibility on December 14, 2024.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that, during his time aboard, Gen. Kurilla engaged with leadership and crew of the carrier strike group (CSG), the air wing, observed flight deck operations, and gained firsthand insight into the carrier's operational readiness and mission capabilities.

Gen. Kurilla emphasized the strategic importance of the CSG in enabling CENTCOM's mission and enhancing combined and joint force operations across the theater. He also commended the professionalism, courage, and dedication of the Sailors embarked in the CSG.

"The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group exemplifies the strength, power projection, and war fighting prowess of the U.S. Navy. The Carrier Strike Group presence in the region reinforces our commitment, alongside our partners and allies, to ensuring maritime security and deterring threats to regional stability. I am inspired by the exceptional work being performed by the men and women serving our Nation and our national interests, while supporting peace, security, and stability in the region," said Gen. Kurilla.