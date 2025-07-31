Arab Israel advocate Yoseph Haddad was summoned for further questioning on Thursday morning, a day after an altercation in Jaffa during which he claims he was physically assaulted by an Arab man who recognized him while riding a scooter.

According to Haddad, the man cursed and threatened him before attacking him physically. During the confrontation, Haddad discharged his personal firearm, firing a single shot into the air. He later explained that he acted out of a sense of immediate danger. Haddad was detained for questioning by police on Wednesday and subsequently placed under house arrest.

Haddad’s legal team, Efraim and Hovav Damari, argue that the incident was motivated by nationalist hostility rather than a traffic-related dispute. “This was not about road rage,” they stated. “Yosef Haddad has been repeatedly targeted because of his outspoken advocacy for the State of Israel. He carries a licensed firearm precisely because of ongoing threats against his life.”

However, police have not confirmed that the incident was nationalistically motivated. In a statement, authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates the confrontation occurred over a traffic dispute between two drivers on Ben Atar Street in Jaffa. "During the altercation, the car driver, who claimed to feel threatened, drew a licensed weapon and fired a shot from within his vehicle. No injuries were reported."

Police added that there is currently no evidence suggesting the two individuals were previously acquainted or that the incident had a background beyond the traffic dispute.