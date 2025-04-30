The United States has conducted over a thousand airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen since the latest phase of its military campaign began in mid-March, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell and quoted by AFP, "USCENTCOM strikes have hit over 1,000 targets, killing Houthi fighters and leaders... and degrading their capabilities."

The campaign is being led by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees operations in the Middle East.

Earlier this week, CENTCOM reported that the number of targets struck since March 15 stood at over 800, with hundreds of Houthi combatants killed during the operations.

Shortly after that announcement, Houthi-affiliated media reported that a US strike had hit a detention facility housing migrants in Saada, resulting in at least 68 deaths.

A spokesperson for the United Nations later stated that initial reports indicated the victims were migrants. A US defense official confirmed that the military is assessing the claims of civilian casualties.

The renewed US military campaign against the Houthis aims to curb Houthi threats against American naval forces and Israel-linked targets.

The Houthi attacks have had a significant impact on global shipping, with many vessels avoiding the Suez Canal — a strategic chokepoint that typically handles around 12 percent of the world’s maritime trade.

Related articles: IAF intercepts drone fired from Yemen

US sanctions ships linked to fueling Houthi terrorism in Yemen

'US strikes in Yemen are a war crime'

US Army says it has hit more than 800 Houthi targets in Yemen

President Donald Trump recently stated that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated" and added that Iranian support would only impede but not stop the Houthis' destruction.