US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday that the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group had entered its area of responsibility in the Middle East.

“On Dec. 14, the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) consisting of the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked aviation squadrons; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), entered the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

It added that the strike group was deployed “to ensure regional stability and security.”

Since the start of the Gaza war in October of 2023, the US has sent several aircraft carriers and accompanying destroyers to the Middle East.

Late last week, CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla visited Israel at the invitation of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

In addition to meeting with Halevi and his staff, Gen. Kurilla met with the Minister of Defense Israel Katz, Major General Ori Gordin, the Commander of the IDF's Northern Command, and Major General Tomar Bar, the Israeli Air Force Commander.

CENTCOM said the “leaders discussed a range of regional security issues, to include ongoing situation in Syria, and preparedness against other strategic and regional threats.”

Gen. Kurilla visited Northern Command headquarters to gain a deeper understanding of the current situation in Lebanon and ongoing efforts toward a lasting cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. Gen. Kurilla also visited an IDF airbase and was briefed on unique IDF capabilities.

Gen. Kurilla reiterated the ironclad military-to-military partnership between the US and Israel.

"My visit to Israel, as well as Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon over the past six days, reinforced the importance of seeing the current challenges and opportunities firsthand through the eyes of our partners, commanders on the ground, and Servicemembers. We need to maintain strong partnerships to confront current and future threats to the region," said Gen. Kurilla.