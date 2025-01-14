Sirens were sounded early Tuesday morning, shortly after 3:00 a.m., in Gush Dan, the Shfela and Lachish regions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Sirens were sounded in a number of areas in central Israel following a projectile that was launched from Yemen."

A subsequent update stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, several attempts were made to intercept a missile that was launched from Yemen."

A Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson stated that MDA teams were dispatched to treat 11 people who were injured while heading to shelter and four individuals who suffered from shock.