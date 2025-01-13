Red Alert Sirens were activated throughout much of northern Israel after a missile was launched from Yemen this evening (Monday).

The IAF intercepted the projectile before it crossed into Israeli airspace.

The IDF stated, "Sirens sounded in several areas throughout Israel following a projectile that was launched from Yemen."

It later stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas throughout Israel, one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were activated in accordance with protocol."

Sirens were heard in the communities of Itamar and Elon Moreh in Samaria, as well as the Jezreel Valley and Beit She'an