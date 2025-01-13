The IAF on Monday morning intercepted a UAV launched from Yemen as it flew over southern Israel.

No siren sounded, as per protocol.

This is the first time since the IDF's Friday strike in Yemen that a UAV has been launched towards Israel.

In Friday's strike, IAF fighter jets operating with the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime of Friday on the western coast and inland Yemen.

The targets that were struck include military infrastructure sites in the Hizaz power station, which serves as a central source of energy for the Houthi terrorist regime in its military activities. In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Al Hudaydah, and Ras Isa ports on the western coast. The targets struck are examples of the Houthis’ exploitation of civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities.

"The Houthi terrorist regime is a central part of the Iranian axis of terror, and their attacks on international shipping vessels and routes continue to destabilize the region and the wider world," the IDF stated.

"While the Houthi terrorist regime operates as an independent terrorist organization, it relies on Iranian cooperation and funding to attack the State of Israel and its citizens," it added.