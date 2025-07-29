US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, attended this evening (Tuesday) an event at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem, as alarms sounded around the city following a missile launch from Yemen towards Israel.

Huckabee, who was waiting to give a speech at the event, described the experience on social media."I’m sitting in Begin Center in heart of Jerusalem waiting to make a speech and the sirens went off just now," Huckabee wrote, "But the auditorium is actually the bomb shelter so the show will go on! Another typical day in Israel. The Israel haters will never understand."

In a follow-up tweet, the ambassador addressed Hamas supporters and wrote, "Anyone who supports Hamas is sick."

Following the launch, alarms were activated in dozens of areas across the country. An IDF spokesperson updated shortly afterward that the missile was successfully intercepted.

Among the major cities where alarms were heard: Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Lod, Ramla, Rishon Lezion, Rishon Lezion, Beit Shemesh, and more.

Towns and councils in Judea, Samaria, and the Coastal Plain also experienced similar alerts, including Kiryat Arba, Gush Etzion, Efrat, Beitar Illit, Binyamin Regional Council, Mount Hebron, and others.

Two interceptors were launched towards the missile - the Arrow defense system and the U.S. THAAD system.