Israeli humanitarian IsraAID announced on Friday that it is launching an emergency response to the deadly wildfires that have devastated much of Los Angeles, California over the last week.

"Since the first of the wildfires broke out on Tuesday, 16 people have been killed, with over 10,000 homes and structures destroyed, and about 180,000 people have been evacuated. IsraAID’s Emergency Team is currently assessing the situation and preparing to respond, once the fires have been contained. IsraAID will work with local partners to provide support for people whose homes have been damaged or destroyed. As of Sunday, the fires were not yet contained, and active firefighting operations are still underway," IsraAID stated.

The organization is preparing to send an emergency response team, likely to include both Israeli volunteers and humanitarian professionals, to support communities affected by the fires. Final plans will be confirmed once the fires are contained, and the extent of the damage is clear.

"IsraAID has extensive experience responding to emergencies in the United States, working frequently in partnership with the veterans-based disaster relief organization Team Rubicon, and deep ties with communities across the region. Most recently, IsraAID partnered with Team Rubicon to respond to Hurricane Ian in Florida in 2022. IsraAID also supported communities following the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, in 2018, providing long-term psychosocial support for survivors, first responders, and community leaders. Since 2017, IsraAID has worked in communities affected by hurricanes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico, as well as repeated wildfires in California." IsraelAID said.

IsraAID’s CEO, Yotam Polizer, said, "We are devastated to see the destruction from these enormous fires, and our hearts go out to all those who have lost their homes or been displaced. We have long-standing ties to communities in Los Angeles and across California and have deeply felt the impact of this emergency. We are proud to bring our expertise and support all the way from Israel, even as we continue our work in Israel and abroad. At a time of ongoing crisis at home and around the world, we are grateful to be able to aid communities in their time of need. This is what we do: support communities experiencing crisis, no matter where they are.”