A wildfire erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, rapidly spreading and forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.

The latest fire comes as the region is still reeling from the aftermath of two recent deadly blazes.

The latest fast-moving fire ignited near Castaic Lake, engulfing hillsides and scorching over 8,000 acres within just a few hours, according to the AFP news agency.

Fueled by powerful, dry Santa Ana winds, the blaze sent thick plumes of smoke and embers racing ahead, raising fears of further spread.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for approximately 31,000 people in the area around the lake, located about 35 miles north of Los Angeles near Santa Clarita.

The wildfire, named the Hughes Fire, erupted as the Los Angeles area continues to recover from two devastating fires that claimed over two dozen lives and destroyed thousands of structures.

Robert Jensen of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stressed the urgency of evacuations.

"We've seen the devastation caused by people failing to follow those orders in the Palisades and Eaton fires," he said, as quoted by AFP. "I don't want to see that here in our community as well. If you've been issued an evacuation order, please get out."

Police patrolled affected neighborhoods, urging residents to leave, as seen in television footage.

The California Highway Patrol noted that the wildfire was impacting traffic on the I-5 freeway, with a section of the critical West Coast route temporarily closed.

Helicopters and planes, including two massive Super Scoopers capable of carrying hundreds of gallons of water, were deployed to fight the fire from the air. Ground crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest joined the effort.