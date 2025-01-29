Rabbi Tzvi Tau, president of the Har Hamor yeshiva, has claimed that the wildfires in Los Angeles were caused by the area's support for LGBT agenda.

"America is giving us all of the post-modern culture," he said. "America's pride is Hollywood, thank G-d you haven't heard of it. All of the impurity of America, that pollutes the entire world, comes from Los Angeles."

Regarding the circumstances that led to the flames intensifying, he said, "In Los Angeles there was a week of fires, entire neighborhoods of hundreds of thousands were burned there, and they did not succeed in extinguishing it because the firefighting was handed over to women."

"Those same women busy themselves not with firefighting - they busy themselves with advancing the lesbian and homosexuality and so on, and the same-sex people - that is what they are busy with every day, from morning to night. They painted all of their cars and firefighting equipment with these flags. At the end they said - there is no water. For entire days they did not extinguish the fires."

Last week, a wildfire erupted north of Los Angeles, rapidly spreading and forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. According to AFP, the fire ignited near Castaic Lake, engulfing hillsides and scorching over 8,000 acres within just a few hours.

The latest fire comes as the region is still reeling from the aftermath of two recent deadly blazes earlier this month.