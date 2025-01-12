A Jewish student from Concordia University in Montreal was forced to leave his studies and return to the United States after receiving threats in a student WhatsApp group.

According to the conversation obtained by a news outlet, one student in the group directly threatened the Jewish student. ''I'll smash your skull on the floor...I can kill you - try me.''

During the conversation, the threatening student accused him of 'genocide' in light of the war in Gaza. When the Jewish student responded, asking, ''Should I be ashamed of my heritage?,'' the student replied, ''Heritage? You stole land from another people. If that's your heritage, then yes, you should be ashamed of it. You support genocide.''

The attack did not stop there. ''So I understand that you won’t mind bombing me like Israelis don't mind,'' the anti-Semite wrote.

Following the incident and concerned for his safety, the student's family advised him to return home. After a family discussion, the student decided to leave his studies at Concordia University and transfer to another academic institution in the United States.

In response to the events, Concordia University's administration announced the immediate suspension of the student who made the anti-Semitic remarks.