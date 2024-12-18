B'nai Brith Canada stated that it is "outraged and seeking accountability" after Congregation Beth Tikvah in Montreal was attacked for the second time early this morning (Wednesday).

This is the second incident targeting the Synagogue since Oct. 7, 2023. In November 2023, an incendiary device was used to bomb its entrance. In Wednesday's arson, the attackers shattered the Congregation's front windows and set it on fire. A blaze was also ignited at a Jewish institution across the street.

"This is a terrifying reminder that Montreal is increasingly unsafe for Jewish people," said Beth Tikvah Cantor Henry Topas, who is also B'nai Brith Canada's Regional Director for Quebec and Atlantic Canada. "This is the result of the failure of leaders at all levels to hold accountable those responsible for the hate and violence that is infesting Canadian society. Specifically, Mayor Valerie Plante must act now to stop the exponential rise in hate and antisemitism which she has permitted to get out of control in Montreal."

Today's attack is the latest in a series of incidents targeting Jewish institutions across Canada, including an attempted arson in Vancouver. In the past year, Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto have also been struck with gunfire.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in response to the latest synagogue firebombing, "I strongly condemn the antisemitic attack on Montréal’s Beit Tikvah synagogue. This surge in antisemitism must not be tolerated! This is the second(!) act of arson on Beit Tikvah - the first synagogue attacked after October 7th. I call on the Canadian authorities to take the strongest possible stance against antisemitism!"