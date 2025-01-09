US Senator John Fetterman (D-NY) called out protesters who constantly protest against Israel and accuse the Jewish State of committing genocide as well as the government of South Africa for their silence in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan that the US determined is a genocide.

"Zero dopes have shown up at my home or office, or blocked a road to chant and protest over an actual genocide in Sudan," Fetterman wrote on X following the American government's determination that a paramilitary group is committing genocide in Sudan.

"South Africa engaged the ICJ over Gaza, but not for an actual genocide on their own continent? Why is that?" he wondered.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday that the government has determined that the Rapid Support Forces “committed genocide in Sudan.”

Blinken announced sanctions on RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa and other entities linked to the RSF.

In May 2024, US special envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello said that up to 150,000 people may have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Sudan according to some estimates. 24.6 million people face severe food insecurity.

Senator Fetterman has emerged as an outspoken defender of Israel in the Democratic party since the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023. Since November 2023, the pinned comment on his X account has featured posters of the hostages kidnapped to Gaza during the Hamas massacre.