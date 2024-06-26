Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem and thanked him for his visit and his consistent support of Israel.

The Prime Minister told him that his standing up to pro-Palestinian demonstrators while waving an Israeli flag, was both courageous and heart-warming.

"We've been through dark times in these months of anguish war. During that time, I can say that Israel has had no better friend than Senator John Fetterman. Senator, welcome to Israel," stated the Prime Minister.

"I want to thank you for your courageous statements that show moral clarity and moral courage and you just say it the way it is. We appreciate this friendship at all times but especially at these times. So welcome, friend," he added.

Senator Fetterman told Netanyahu: "We stand with Israel through this. I'm so sorry for what's been done to this nation but I'm just honored to be here today."

Also participating in the meeting were the Strategic Affairs Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser and the US Ambassador to Israel.