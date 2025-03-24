US Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa), who has emerged as one of the strongest supporters of Israel in the Democratic Party, expressed his support for Israel's continued military operation against Hamas today (Monday).

"Hamas’ leadership has the choice to free the hostages or face swift elimination," Sen. Fetterman wrote on X in response to a Wall Street Journal story on the elimination of Hamas leaders over the last week.

"The Palestinian tragedy was designed and maintained exclusively by Hamas. This war is Hamas’ choice and my full support follows Israel," he said.

Last week, Sen. Fetterman visited Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, Netanyahu and his wife Sara thanked the Senator and his wife for their consistent support of Israel since the outbreak of the war.

Prime Minister Netanyahu gave Senator Fetterman a silver pager, inspired by 'Operation Pager', which changed the face of the war in Lebanon.

The Prime Minister was moved when Senator Fetterman gave him the original article from an American newspaper in 1986, featuring the photograph of the Prime Minister at the dedication of the memorial to his brother Yoni, of blessed memory, in Philadelphia.