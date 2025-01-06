Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a press conference that he has decided to resign as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister.

Trudeau said he will remain in his position until a new party leader is elected to lead into the coming elections.

Polls indicate the Conservative Party might return to power after nearly a decade of Trudeau and Liberal rule.

Trudeau is perceived as a leftist in Canada, and has repeatedly stated that he believes in Israel's right to self-defense. However, he is not considered a staunch supporter of Israel like his predecessor Stephen Harper.

During the recent Swords of Iron war, Trudeau's government announced a halt to arms exports to Israel. Trudeau was among the first world leaders to state he would honor the International Criminal Court's decisions and detain Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant if they enter the country.

Canada's Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre REUTERS/Blair Gable

Who's Next?

The question of a successor within the Liberal Party hangs under the heavy shadow of polls predicting a victory for the Conservative Party under Pierre Poilievre.

Poilievre is a staunch supporter of Israel and stated last October that Israel has the right to strike Iran's nuclear sites.

Furthermore, Poilievre has been critical of Trudeau's government and the rising anti-Semitism in Canada.

Regarding South Africa's Hague lawsuit alleging genocide by Israel, he called it a "shameless attack on the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

He also described Hamas as "a death cult with the aim of destroying the Jewish state. They have murdered thousands of Jews."