Lidor Sofer, a ZAKA volunteer, responded to the deadly shooting attack this morning in Samaria.

The scene evoked chilling memories as his father, Shalom Sofer, was murdered in a stabbing attack at the very same place two years ago.

Despite the personal pain and painful memories, Sofer chose to come to the scene and carry out his mission to ensure the dignity of the deceased.

"Standing in this place and facing the painful sights is not easy," Sofer said. "But my mission takes precedence over everything, even personal pain."

The police commissioner, present at the scene, met with Lidor and heard about the personal tragedy he experienced. In an emotional moment, the commissioner hugged him and expressed great appreciation for his dedication and strength.

Sofer added a personal message: "Pain and loss are part of our lives, but we choose to turn them into the force that drives us to help others. This mission gives me hope and strength to continue, even in the hardest moments."