ZAKA360 is facing unprecedented challenges in Israel's Southern Region. As families return to their homes in Sderot, their emergency response capabilities are being stretched to their limits.

ZAKA360's 450 volunteers are working around the clock, responding to emergencies on motorcycles, but as the situation intensifies, motorcycles are no longer sufficient for their critical missions of saving lives.

Please donate here>>>

With only a handful of ambulances serving the entire country, ZAKA360 urgently needs a dedicated ambulance for the Southern Region. Currently, emergency transport to hospitals like Soroka, Barzilai, and Assuta requires resources they don't have.

They urgently need help to purchase this life-saving ambulance that will serve thousands in Israel's South. Your donation will directly support our ability to respond to emergencies and provide proper care under rocket fire. The total cost is $220,000, and every contribution brings this life-saving organization closer to its goal.

Please donate here>>>